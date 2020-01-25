When fans gave Yuvraj Singh too much work

MUMBAI: Yuvraj Singh needs no introduction! The former Indian cricketer is an inspiration for many.

Yuvraj is quite active on social media. Through this, he remains in touch with his fans and followers. If you browse through his Instagram handle, you will never be disappointed as his page is filled with interesting, delightful and inspirational posts.

He has yet again shared a post. It’s a throwback video. In it, the handsome hunk can be seen with his own photographs, which were brought by his fan. Well, it’s the caption and the conversation between the cricketer and his fan that deserve special mention. To know more about it, take a look below.

On the personal front, Yuvraj is happily married to actress Hazel Keech. They tied the knot in 2016 and are one of the most adorable celebrity couples. They often share adorable pictures and videos of themselves which are a treat to watch.

A few days back, Hazel took to Instagram and shared a video wherein Yuvraj was seen sharing adorable moments with his wife and a furry baby. She captioned her post as, “Heres to goofing around in 2020 with the ones you love most #puppylove #cocosingh sound on.”

