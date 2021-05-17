When GHKKPM fame Aishwarya Sharma-Kishori Shahane aka Paakhi-Bhavani showed their never-seen-before avatar

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is one of the most popular shows on the small screen.

We have seen how the current track is revolving around Virat, Sai, and Paakhi's complicated relationship.

The viewers have witnessed how Sai is back in the Chavan House with Virat, though there is a condition.

Sai is here to stay only till Virat recovers. While Virat is not willing to let go of Sai once again from his life, she has decided not to stay here forever after whatever happened with her.

Amid all this, Paakhi feels extremely jealous as she is getting no attention from Virat as he has distanced himself from her.

Paakhi only wants Virat to stay away from Sai. She leaves no chance to humiliate Sai and also brainwash the Chavan family against her.

However, Virat has learnt how his family is and has now decided to stand beside Sai like a rock.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is constantly witnessing a lot of drama.

However, the star cast never fails to have fun off-screen.

A video shared by Aishwarya Sharma shows her and co-star Kishori Shahane aka Bhavani in an unseen avatar.

Take a look:

Bhavani’s and Paakhi's characters on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein are shown extremely serious. Both share the same motive of throwing Sai out of the Chavan house and Virat's life.

Kishori Shahane and Aishwarya Sharma's onscreen bonding has always been great and they share the same off-screen as well.

