When Himanshi Khurana went 'Uff' on Asim Riaz; Check out the post

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz are constantly in the news since the time they have participated in Bigg Boss 13. The duo's growing closeness in the show raised several eyebrows. Both have openly confessed about their liking for each other making their fans go crazy.

And now, even after the show has ended, Himanshi and Asim's cute PDA is not stopping anytime soon. Both keep sharing several posts on the social media which are simply a treat for the viewers and their fans.

And now, Asim has posted a shirtless picture on his Instagram handle and he is looking all kinds of hot. Asim has an amazing physique with six-pack abs which can make anyone drool over him.

While Sim's picture was not enough to grab everyone's attention, Himanshi'c comment created quite a stir. The actress went 'Uff' over Asim's sexy look.

Take a look at Asim's picture and Himanshi's comment:

It seems Himanshi has totally fallen for this handsome lad and even Asim is swooning over Himanshi's beauty.

They really make a cute pair, don't you think?

On the work front, Asim has been quite in demand after Bigg Boss 13 and has been flooded with various offers. Meanwhile, Himanshi has a great career in the Punjabi film industry.