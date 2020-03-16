When I met Madhuri on 'Jhalak...' sets, it was like a reunion: Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has been behind a number of hit movies, says that he is the biggest critic of his work and never gets satisfied.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/31/2022 - 14:15
When I met Madhuri on 'Jhalak...' sets, it was like a reunion: Karan Johar

MUMBAI : Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has been behind a number of hit movies, says that he is the biggest critic of his work and never gets satisfied.

He shares: "I am never satisfied with my work and often others tells me it was good but I feel like I could have done better. I am my biggest critic"

The Dharma Productions boss is back on the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' after a gap if five years as a judge along with Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi. During the show launch, he shares with IANS about what the new season has in store for the audience.

He adds: "It was the reality show I did in 2012. I judged it for five years. Now, it is coming after five years and the makers approached me saying there is a demand to bring the show back. So, Madhuri and I came along and this time there is a new twist to the show as Nora is there and it is very exciting. The first day when I met Madhuri on the sets, it was like a reunion."

Karan also talked about what new the audience is going to see in the show in this season.

"The kind of talents are there this time it was never like in previous seasons," he said. "They are all very prepared and all 12 contestants look like trained dancers and earlier there used to be a journey on 'Jhalak' from non-dancer to a dancer but now except Zorawar (Kalra, the Gurgaon-based restaurateur), who is a non-dancer all are trained dancers from the first day."

He added: "So, from new acts and choreography to performance quality, this season has a lot more to offer."

The producer-director also shared the parameters by which he judges talent. "For me there are three factors -- efficiency in your performance, energy and the way you make others feel with your dance and the concept of entire performance, I look at all these while judging the talent," he concludes.

'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' will be starting from September 3 on Colors.

SOURCE IANS 

Filmmaker Karan Johar 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' Madhuri Dixit Nora Fatehi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/31/2022 - 14:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
After Rajamouli in Chennai, Jr NTR to join 'Brahmastra' promo in Hyderabad
MUMBAI: Bollywood stars make it a point not to promote each other's films, but South Indian stars are used to giving...
After marrying herself, Kanishka seeks justice for Sonali, SSR, Sidhu Moosewala
MUMBAI: 'Pavitra Rishta' actress Kanishka Soni recently made headlines with her announcement of marrying herself and...
The biggest stars are most humble and grounded: Zayn Ibad Khan
MUMBAI : Even as for many years there has been a discussion on the difference between an actor and a star, 'Aashiqana'...
Working with Pankaj Tripathi is like being in acting school: Khushboo Atre
MUMBAI : Actress Khushboo Atre, who plays the wife of Pankaj Tripathi's character Madhav Mishra in the web series '...
All in jest! Vijay says Ananya believes in mermaids; she gives it back to him
MUMBAI : Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda reveals how his "Liger" co-star Ananya Panday believes in the existence of...
2 shows, 2 opposite characters: Adish Vaidya's split TV personality
MUMBAI: 'Bigg Boss Marathi 3' fame Adish Vaidya, talks about working in two shows simultaneously including 'Saavi Ki...
Recent Stories
After Rajamouli in Chennai, Jr NTR to join 'Brahmastra' promo in Hyderabad
After Rajamouli in Chennai, Jr NTR to join 'Brahmastra' promo in Hyderabad
Latest Video