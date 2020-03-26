When Indian Idol contestant Rishabh and Aditya Roy Kapur performed together

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most successful reality shows on television, and every year the contestants of the show shock the audience with their stunning performance and singing talent.

Now the most recent season saw many talented singers, and one of them was Rishabh, who couldn’t make it to the top 5 but was loved by the viewers.

We came across a video where the young talent is sharing the stage with Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur and they both are performing on the song from ‘Mujse Milne Aye’ from the movie Aashiqui 2.

The duo rocked the stage with their performance and there is no doubt that Aditya is an exceptionally good singer, and their voice will touch your hearts.

There is no doubt that Indian Idol gets the best talents on their stage.