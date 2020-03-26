News

When Indian Idol contestant Rishabh and Aditya Roy Kapur performed together

Rishabh and Aditya rocked the stage with their performance as the sung a song from Aashiqui 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Mar 2020 04:36 PM

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most successful reality shows on television, and every year the contestants of the show shock the audience with their stunning performance and singing talent.

Now the most recent season saw many talented singers, and one of them was Rishabh, who couldn’t make it to the top 5 but was loved by the viewers.

We came across a video where the young talent is sharing the stage with Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur and they both are performing on the song from ‘Mujse Milne Aye’ from the movie Aashiqui 2.

The duo rocked the stage with their performance and there is no doubt that Aditya is an exceptionally good singer, and their voice will touch your hearts.

There is no doubt that Indian Idol gets the best talents on their stage.

Tags Indian Idol Rishabh Aditya Roy Kapur Aashiqui 2 Mujse Milne Aye TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and Kanika Mann turns red carpet hosts for Zee Cine Awards

In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here