When Isha Talwar injured her eye while shooting for 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo'

While doing a high intensity action sequence for the crime-drama television series 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo', Isha Talwar suffered an eye injury.
Isha Talwar

MUMBAI: While doing a high intensity action sequence for the crime-drama television series 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo', Isha Talwar suffered an eye injury.

The actor was doing her fight sequence when she got hit on her left eye by a shot through a squib machine,

a controlled pyrotechnic special effect device to stimulate the appearance of the characted being shot or wounded.

She was offered a body double for her part, but Isha said she liked to do her action sequence by herself.

Isha said, "Since we were shooting in the salt pans and it was too dark to see where the squibs were in the middle of the night, the shot accidentally went straight into my left eye. My eye had a huge swelling and I could not open my eye."

"To compensate for the swollen eye and look normal, I applied double surma in the eyes so on camera, one can't tell that I am injured. Even though, Homi gave me the option of sitting out and not do the action sequence but I chose to go ahead with it.

She added: "My co-actor Deepak Dobriyaal took me to a specialist the next day and visited two more doctors to ensure nothing serious has happened. I stayed in darkness for three days to go back to normal."

'Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo' is a crime drama that revolves around the Rani Cooperative (a cocaine-making factory that pretends to make handicrafts).

The series also stars Dimple Kapadia as the 'saas'(mother in-law), Radhika Madan as the 'Beti' (daughter), Angira Dhar as the choti Bahu (younger daughter-in-law), Deepak Dobriyal, Monica Dogra and Naseerudin Shah in prominent roles.

Isha plays the role of Bijilee aka 'badi bahu' (elder daughter-in-law). The show is out on Disney+Hotstar.

SOURCE : IANS


 

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Deepak Dobriyaal Radhika Madan Dimple Kapadia Angira Dhar Bijilee Deepak Dobriyal Monica Dogra Naseerudin Shah TellyChakkar Isha Talwar
