When Jennifer Winger danced on the tunes of Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is a superstar on television and is ruling the television screens with her performance in Beyhadh 2. The actress rose to fame with her performance as Ridhima in Dill Mill Gayee followed by Kumud and Zoya in Saraswatichandra and Bepannah respectively.

The actress has a massive fan following, and her fans keep showering her with unconditional love and support.

One of her fan clubs shared a video where you can see her dancing on the song, Sonie de nakre from the movie Partner, and she is seen having a gala time with her close friends.

In the video, Jenny looks sizzling hot in a red one-piece dress, and this seems to be a Christmas party, as even her friends have worn the colour red.

Jennifer is always known to be a diva and was voted as the most desirable actress of television.

Every actor deserves a break from their busy schedule and seems like Jennifer knows how to detox herself from work.

The actress has won many awards in recent times for portraying the character of Maya, and the audience has applauded her for her acting skills.

Well, there is no doubt that Jennifer is an exceptionally good actress, and she can simmer herself into any character.