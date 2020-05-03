When John Abraham and Sidharth Shukla competed with each other

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular actors on the small screen. The handsome hunk is very much in the news these days after he won Bigg Boss 13. Well, Sid has always been everyone's favourite, all because of his dashing looks.

A few years back, Sid had participated in popular celebrity dance-reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 6. The actor impressed everyone with his excellent dancing skills.

Bollywood's handsome hunk John Abraham had come to the show to promote his film.

Maniesh Paul and Kapil Sharma were the hosts and Maniesh calls John to measure his bicep. We all know John is one of the fittest stars of Bollywood.

Maniesh measures his bicep and it was 17 inches. Everyone was stunned to see this.

Sid too was there and Maniesh measured his bicep too which was 16.5 inch.

Well, we must say Sid gave a tough competition to John.

