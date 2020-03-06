When Kajol invited the media on the wrong address for her wedding, revealed on The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s popular offering, The Kapil Sharma Show is celebrating Women’s Day with the special cast of the short film, Devi, in the upcoming weekend. It couldn’t have been a better occasion than this where all the women who are part of the film, will be seen promoting the film and give an insight into their shooting experience. The short film features an ensemble cast of nine women such as Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, veteran actor Neena Kulkarni, Marathi film actress Mukta Barve, along with Shivani Raghuvanshi, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayama. The trailer of this 13-minute short film is already receiving appreciation and positive feedback from the audience, which narrates the story of nine women. While promoting the film, Kajol also revealed something shocking but entertaining facts about her wedding ceremony with her husband Ajay Devgn.

When Kapil asked Kajol about a few rumours around her wedding, whether she had invited the media at the wrong address, to which the star revealed, “Yes, I invited the media on the wrong address on my wedding because agar main unko nahi batati, toh woh kahi na kahin se pata lagatein ki shaadi kahan pe ho rahi hai, toh isiliye maine unko galat address diya kyunki phir woh dhundtey hi nahi na”. Kapil further quizzed Kajol if she became an actor and forayed in the industry only because of her mother, veteran actor Tanuja, who had signed Kajol’s first two films on her behalf, to which Kajol responded with a smile, “This is completely false and baseless. My mother is very supportive and has always guided me in the right direction.”

Further in the show, it was revealed that all the actresses had worked for free of cost for the short film and gave their 100 per cent to make this film a super hit on this Women’s Day.