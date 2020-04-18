When Kamya Panjabi accused Karan Patel of cheating; read details

MUMBAI: According to reports, popular actress Kamya Panjabi once accused Karan Patel of cheating.

Well, the fairy tale love story of Kamya Panjabi and Karan Patel couldn’t survive for long. Before tying the knot, Kamya Panjabi and Karan Patel were blue-eyed lovers who sent major relationship goals.

After dating for some time, Kamya Panjabi and Karan Patel’s relationship came to an abrupt end in 2015. The break-up of a television’s hottest couple not only made headlines but also raised many eyebrows. It was being reported that Karan cheated on Kamya. He not only broke up with her but also moved on and went on to marry Ankita Bhargava after a few months. After their ugly spilt, Kamya and Karan opened up about their love and breakup and it was then former had said that she would never forgive Karan for breaking her heart and trust.

In an interview a few years ago, she had told TellyChakkar, “I have always been open about my love for Karan. My love doesn’t change with seasons. I know that he is married and I don’t even wish to have him back in my life. I will never be able to forgive him for breaking my trust and heart.” In a chat with SpotboyE, Kamya had opened a can of worms saying that the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was double dating with another lady.

She had told the portal, “I myself underwent a depression around the same time because I had a heartbreak. He simply walked out on me when my world revolved around him. Without my knowledge, he was having an affair.” Kamya married Delhi based healthcare professional Shalabh Dang on February 10, while Karan married Ankita on May 3, 2015, and both welcomed a baby girl in December.