When Karan, Asha and Rithvik’s friendship became breaking news

23 Mar 2020 09:23 PM

MUMBAI: The entertainment industry is a very competitive industry where it is difficult to sustain relationships.

But Karan, Rithvik and Asha set major friendship goals and have proved that in this entertainment industry ‘Actors can be friends’. And not just friends, but the best of friends.

Fans keep sharing videos and posts of their favourite actors and this time, there was a video which described their friendship in the best way possible.

There is no doubt that fans love to see these three musketeers together!

