When Karan Kundra got EMOTIONAL on the sets of MTV Roadies

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest running and most viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan-following and many grow up to become a Roadie. However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from the group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and winning the title. (Read here: When Karan Kundra SLAPPED a contestant on MTV Roadies! )

While the way the auditions for the same are conducted, the show is perceived to be only about competition and winning while there's more to the show. Many times, the shocking twists and turns leave everyone including the gang leaders in shock.

In one such incident, the entire crew of the show were at loss of words and were emotional as one of the gang leaders Karan Kundra announced his departure from the show. He was a part of the show for a while but had to leave the same because of some reasons. It was definitely a difficult decision for Karan as well as an emotional ride for the crew and contestants. He got really emotional and teary eyed on his departure. Nikhil Chinnapa replaced him as the gang leader.

Have a look at the video:

