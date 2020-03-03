When Karan Patel met his inspiration, Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Karan Patel is a superstar on television and the actor rose to fame with his performance as Raman in Yeh Hai Mohabaatein, and became a household name.

Every actor has his favourite actor and looks up to a certain personality. Karan has always been vocal about his love and admiration for the superstar of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. He considers SRK his inspiration and his guru. His only dream is that someday, he works with the King of Bollywood in a movie.

We came across some photos of Karan Patel with his idol, and we surely know that if one dreams big you reach to your inspiration. Karan as always been vocal about his love and admiration for King Khan and also said that his dream is to see him and SRK on the same poster for a movie.

With these pictures Karan as proven that with hard work, lots of dedication one can make their dreams come true.

There is no doubt that Karan in his acting does bring a SRK.

Check out the pictures below :