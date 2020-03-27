News

When Karan Patel turned SRK on the sets of KKK10; watch video

Karan Patel sets the dance floor on fire by grooving on SRK's song.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
27 Mar 2020 11:53 AM

MUMBAI: Karan Patel is currently seen in Colors' show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The actor has been proving himself with each and every stunt. Karan is one of the strongest contenders of the show and has given a tough competition to the other participants. 

We all have seen how Rohit Shetty makes an amazing host and entertains everyone by pulling the legs of each and every contestant in the show. Also, apart from that, the participants too have lots of fun. 

In a recent video doing the rounds of the social media, we see how Karan Patel is seen grooving on Dard E Disco. Karan is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan and has revealed about the same on various occasions. 

Take a look at the video:

Interestingly, he is often referred to as the Shah Rukh Khan of the small screen. 

Not just the contestants but also the viewers were mesmerised with Karan's performance on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. 

What do you think about Karan's performance? Tell us in the comments. 

