When Karan Singh Grover became super man on a flight

MUMBAI: Karan Singh Grover is the heartthrob of the television industry. The actor lately grabbed the headlines as he took his fans by surprise by announcing that he is quitting Kasautii. The actor has been in the industry for quite some time and became a household name with his performance as Arman in Dill Mill Gayee.



Since Dill Mill Gayye days, the actor has a loyal fan clubs all around who bestow a lot of love over the actor, and they call themselves Ksgiaans. One fan club recently shared a throwback video of the actor where you can see him in a superman dress, and he seems to be a shooting for an ad.



The video is quite old. The actor was probably a model then and not an established hero.



Check the video below.