When Karan Tacker shot an audition tape in a public toilet!

MUMBAI: Television actor Karan Tacker shot his audition tape for the upcoming web show "Special Ops" in a public toilet!

"The toughest part was to not talk about the show while shooting! I gave an audition from the most unexpected place. I was holidaying in Uttarakhand and there was not enough light in my hotel room to shoot the audition tests. I ended up in a public toilet which has sunlight, shot a self-test and got things rolling," Karan said.

Directed by Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair, the eight-episode Hotstar Specials spy action thriller series is based on the role of Indian intelligence in a series of real terror attacks that India has faced over the past 19 years.

Karan will be seen in the role of an undercover agent.

"Special Ops" also features Kay Kay Menon, Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak, Muzammil Ibrahim, Vipul Gupta, Sajjad Delafrooz, Parmeet Sethi, Gautami Kapoor, Sana Khan, Sharad Kelkar, and KP Mukherjee. It is slated to go live on March 17 in seven languages on Hotstar VIP.