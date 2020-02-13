When Kartik Aryan invites D+ captains for an open dance Challenge!

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ biggest dance-based reality show, Dance+5 has swayed the hearts of audiences with phenomenal performances showcased by the super talented contestants. With the race to the finale, the competition has got tougher and the dance champions are leaving no stone unturned to impress the judges with their mindboggling acts. This week, the viewers will be in for a treat as sensational onscreen jodi Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan graces the stage of Dance+5 to encourage the contestants and to promote their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal (2).

This weekend, get ready to witness handsome actor Kartik Aryan inviting the exemplary captains of the show Punit, Dharmesh, Karishma and Suresh on stage for an open dance challenge. Seeing the blockbuster contestant’s outstanding performances, Kartik Aryan couldn’t resist and shared his wish of throwing an open dance challenge to his hit song ‘Twist’. Overwhelmed with Kartik’s request, all the captains accepted the challenge and shook a leg with the handsome actor Kartik to Twist. Kartik along with the captains effortlessly pulled off all the dance moves leaving everyone mesmerized and entertained.



Get ready to watch the most entertaining episodes of Dance+ this weekend as the sensational jodi Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan rock the stage with their infectious energy, flair for masti and witty replies!

To catch all this masti, the fascinating moments and the extraordinary performances, stay tuned to Dance+5, this Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm, only on Star Plus