When Kasautii Zindagii Kay stars turned kids; watch video

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
24 Mar 2020 07:45 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most popular daily soaps of the small screen. The show has been entertaining the viewers with its intriguing episodes.  

We all know how the serial's cast has kept the fans updated about the various happenings in the show. Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Pooja Banerjee and Sahil Anand, among others always share fun pictures and videos from the set.

And now, a video has been doing the rounds of the social media where we can see Erica taking the video where she is using the cute filter where we can see the cutest versions of everyone.

Take a look at the video:

It seems the cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is reliving their childhood days.

 Who do you think looked cuter? Tell us in the comment section.

 

