When Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 star cast panicked in fear; watch video

MUMBAI: Colors' show Khatron Ke Khiladi season has so far been one of the best seasons. As the days passed by, the stunts got tougher for the contestants.

The viewers also saw how Rohit Shetty successfully managed to make the contestants perform every stunt. While some days were good for the contestants and some were bad.

Colors' channel has stopped airing the fresh new episodes of the show since past few weeks, viewers are missing the show. But the channel is re-running the previous episodes till they start showing the fresh ones.

We have seen several BTS videos and pictures from the sets of the show doing the rounds of the social media.

The latest one is when the star cast shot for a promo shoot. Everyone was dressed in beautiful school costumes and looked simply adorable.

While we see the actors having a gala time, they were also seen behaving like proper school students once they were instructed.

A few minutes later, someone behind the camera says 'Animals approaching', listening to this, everyone panics and starts shouting and running in fear.

Take a look at the video:

We are sure the star cast must have totally enjoyed shooting this promo.

