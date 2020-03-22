When Krishna Mukherjee gave saree a modern twist and simply rocked it

MUMBAI: Krishna Mukherjee is one of the most popular actresses of the small screen. The diva is known for her role in Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

While the show went off-air last year, Krishna has been away from the small screens ever since then. However, she has always stayed connected to her fans through social media.

Krishna enjoys a great fan following on Instagram as she keeps sharing all the latest updates with her followers.

The bong beauty is known for her fashionista avatar and her Instagram profile is proof. Krishna has posted several pictures where she is seen displaying her fashionable side and has always rocked her each and every look.

And now, in her latest Instagram post, we can see how Krishna has opted for an Indo-western saree and we can't take our eyes off her.

The diva gave her saree a modern twist and what made her look a huge hit was the way she carried herself.

Take a look at the pictures:

The actress kept her look simple yet elegant. She opted for minimal accessories and kept her long tresses open. Krishna simply knows how to rock each and every style like a complete pro.

What do you think about Krishna's look? Tell us in the comments.