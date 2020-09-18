When Krusha Abhishek challenged Kapil Sharma

MUMBAI: Krushna Abhishek and Kapil Sharma are two big names in the world of television. They both began their journey as comedians with the popular reality show Comedy Circus.

Initially, there were a few differences between them, but they resolved their issues and are now working together on The Kapil Sharma Show, which is loved by the audience.

They are considered as the Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan of television when it comes to comedy. The duo has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.

We now came across a video where Krushna is seen challenging Kapil Sharma.

In the video, Krushna tells the guests that they have become such big singers. He asks when Kapil will become famous as a singer. Kapil replies that he is a good singer and he has his own show.

Then, Krusha tells him that he is on his own show and challenges him to go on another show with his singing talent.

Well, the video will definitely have you ROFL.

