When Krushna Abhishek turned into Remo and Malaika on THIS show

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhlaja was one of the most successful dance reality shows on television. The show had personalities showcasing their dance talent along with their assigned choreographer.

Now the show shut shop a few years ago and was replaced by Dance Deewane. But the audience still loves and miss the show.

Krishna Abhishek is a very popular name of the television industry and he has a good fan following.

Now he had participated in Jhalak Dikhlaja where he was a contestant on the show.

We came across a video where Krusha danced on the show and then he began to enact Remo and Malaika.

He gave comments the way Malaika would do and did he behave like Remo too. On the other hand, Ragini Khanna acted like Madhuri Dixit and Mahi Vij was enacting Mona Singh.

The video will definitely leave you in splits. Today Krushna is a well-established stand-up comedian and he is a part of the most successful show The Kapil Sharma Show where he essays the role of Sapna.

He has a massive fan following, where all his fans shower a lot of love and support on him.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

( VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, SONY TV, COLORS, VOOT, MANAV2012ANKITA)