When Krystle D'Souza’s outfit enhanced the BEAUTY of her EYES

MUMBAI: Krystle D'Souza is one of the most popular actresses in Telly world. The actress, who rose to fame by essaying the role of Jeevika in the popular show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, is also one of the most stylish actresses in the entertainment industry.

Her various avatars will certainly give you some style inspiration. The pretty lady is quite active on social media and regularly shares stylish pictures of herself to treat her fans. She has yet again shared a post.

In the picture, Krystle can be seen flaunting a beautiful sea green outfit. Her straight hair and apt make-up made her look elegant. And apart from her look, a comment caught our attention.

Well, observing her picture, Gizele Thakral, who was seen in the Hindi film Mastizaade, wrote, “Outfit matching your eyes.”

Take a look below.

View this post onInstagram A postshared by (@krystledsouza) on Feb 6, 2020 at 3:52amPST

Well, we must say, nice observation!

On the work front, Krystle is known for television shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Ek Nayi Pehchaan, and Brahmarakshas. She has also acted in the web series, Fittrat. She is now gearing up for her film debut. Krystle is set to make her Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre.