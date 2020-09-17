When THIS Kundali Bhagya actress met Kumkum Bhagya stars Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya are two of the most successful shows on television.

The leads of the shows, Shraddha - Dheeraj and Sriti - Shabbir, are loved for their performances. The actors have also won a lot of awards and have gained a lot of applause for their performances. They have fans clubs dedicated to them.

Now, we came across a photo when Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih met Sriti and Shabir on the sets of KumKum Bhagya.

The pictures definitely show a lot of friendship and camaraderie between the two.

Fans have commented saying that these two serials are the best serials on television and have the best star cast. No wonder they always top the BARC charts.

Anjum Fakih is one of the most loved actresses of television and her character in Kundali Bhagya is loved by the audiences.

