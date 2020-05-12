When Kundali Bhagya team was spotted twinning in black

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular drama series Kundali Bhagya has been entertaining the audience with its intriguing plot. Preeta and Karan are one of the most popular couples on the small screen. The duo has left no stone unturned to make the audience go gaga over their amazing chemistry.

We all know that the entire team bonds like one family. They have been often spotted together having fun and enjoying various occasions.

A picture has been doing the rounds of social media where we can see actors all decked up in super stylish avatars. What grabbed our attention was that everyone was twinning in black and all looked simply ravishing.

Check their picture:

It is such a delight to see all the happy shining faces in one frame.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.