When Kundali Bhgya actress Shraddha Arya worked with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan

09 Sep 2019 07:56 PM

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya, who shot to fame as Preeta of Kundali Bhagya, today has a massive fan following and is ruling the television industry.  Before working in Kundali Bhagya, the actress had initially got a breakthrough in Bollywood with the movie Nishabd starring Amitabh Bachchan and late Jiah Khan in the lead roles. For the unversed, Shraddha portrayed the role of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter in the movie.

Shraddha recently shared a picture with megastar Amitabh Bachchan on her Instagram handle. The actress looks totally unrecognizable in the picture in which she can be seen posing side by side with Big B.

Check out the picture shared by Shraddha below.

