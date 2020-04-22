When Lata Mangeshkar held Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman at gunpoint

MUMBAI: Shivaji Satam is well known for his portrayal of ACP Pradyuman in the famous crime series CID. The actor celebrates his 70th birthday on April 22, that is, today. It goes without saying that CID was and will always be a special part of our lives.

Well, just like us, the legendary Lata Mangeshkar is also a huge fan of the crime series. Her birthday wish for Shivaji Satam serves as an ample proof.

Taking to her Twitter account, the veteran singer shared a streak of pictures to wish the actor and also expressed her wish of once again seeing CID on TV. The first picture sees Lata Mangeshkar handing out an award to Shivaji Satam and they were all smiles for the camera. It was from the year 2014 when Shivaji received Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award. Her caption for the birthday boy read, 'Namaskar. Aaj CID serial ke ACP Pradyuman Shivajirao Satam ji ka janamdin hai. Main unko bahut badhai deti hun aur phir se CID serial shuru ho ye meri mano kaamana.'

Lata Mangeshkar then shared a couple of goofy pictures. One was with the team of CID, while the other one saw her pointing out a gun at Shivaji Satam and channeling her inner CID officer. The duo couldn’t stop laughing while doing so.

Have a look.

Namaskar. Aaj CID serial ke ACP Pradyuman Shivajirao Satam ji ka janamdin hai. Main unko bahut badhai deti hun aur phir se CID serial shuru ho ye meri mano kaamana pic.twitter.com/Fn2lR7IAqW — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 21, 2020

Mera ek pasandida photo CID team ke saath. pic.twitter.com/gqaosVsUx0 — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 21, 2020

