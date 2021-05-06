When Madalsa aka Kavya GOOFED up while performing with her onscreen niece Nandini; WATCH VIDEO

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa has left no stone unturned to keep the viewers hooked to the screen.

While Vanraj and Anupamaa's relationship had faced a lot of complications, Anupamaa's life totally changed when she came to know about her husband's affair with Kavya.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Anupama meets her new Krishna, admires his teachings

The trio's life is constantly witnessing ups and downs ever since Kavya and Vanraj's affair is exposed.

On the other hand, Kavya's relationship with her niece Nandini also changed a lot.

While Nandini and Kavya always cared for each other but the former was never in support of her aunt of having an extramarital affair with Vanraj.

Nandini never stood behind when Kavya needed her help but she also made sure not to support her maasi in doing something wrong.

The viewers have seen Kavya and Nandini's changing dynamics on the show Anupamaa.

The previous episode saw how Kavya offers Nandini her lehenga as she gears up for her engagement with Samar.

Well, while the onscreen bond is wite complicated, the duo shares a heartwarming relationship in real life.

A video shared by Anagha Bhosale shows Madala Sharma goofed up as they make a fun Instagram reel.

Take a look:

Anagha reveals that Madalsa goofed up even after properly rehearsing before making the reel.

However, their beautiful and fun off-sync moment is simply delighting to see.

What do you think about Madalsa and Anagha's off-screen fun? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Check out the heartbreaking moment of Anupamaa and Vanraj getting divorced