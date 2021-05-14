When Madhuri Dixit got emotional watching a dance dedicated to Saroj Khan and her

MUMBAI: Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene was recently moved to tears by a performance honouring her and the late choreographer Saroj Khan, on the dance reality show "Dance Deewane".

Madhuri celebrates her birthday on May 15, and contestants Pallavi Tolye and Siza Roy dedicated a performance of "Tabah ho gaye" from the 2019 film "Kalank" to the actress for her special day, as well as ace choreographer Saroj Khan, who passed away last year on July 3.

Incidentally "Tabah ho gaye", as Madhuri said on the show, was her last collaboration with Saroj Khan, before the choreographer's untimely death.

On seeing the performance, Madhuri had tears. Calling it a "brilliant performance", she said: "Seeing you dance, it felt like I was watching her (Saroj Khan) perform. It was like seeing Saroj ji stand right in front of me. When you danced on ‘Tabah ho gaye', which was my last song with her, the memories of her teaching me came rushing back. I remember that she would always reward a deserving performance with Rs 101. Today, on behalf of her, I would like to reward you both with Rs 101!"

