News

When Mahabharat actors got emotional on the last day of shoot; check throwback moments

25 Apr 2020 07:25 PM

MUMBAI: During this lockdown period, many classic shows returned to television to entertain viewers and Mahabharat is one of them.

Mahabharat's rerun has been welcomed by telly viewers during the coronavirus lockdown. Such is the interest in the mythological show that every episode and sequence of the show is discussed on social media.

Recently, a video surfaced online from the last day shoot of Mahabharat, wherein all the actors got emotional. All the actors hugged each other on the last day. The mood of everyone in the picture is solemn.

Credits: TOI

