When Mahira Sharma went the Shraddha Kapoor way!

MUMBAI: Mahira Sharma was one of the most popular contestants of the Bigg Boss house, and she had grabbed the headlines for her friendship with Paras in the house, but then eventually she caved her way and emerged as a strong contestant in the house.

Mahira before entering the house was seen in a grey character in Kundali Bhagya, and apparently there were news doing the rounds that she had left the show to do Bigg Boss.

Now we came across a video where one can see the bubbly side of Mahira, where she is dancing on tune of Illegal weapon from Street Dancer.

Mahira is the video is seen dancing and looks very cute and adorable. There is no doubt that Mahira is a good dancer and on the show number of times she as discussed with Rashami how she loves to dance.

