When Malaika was gifted paithani sari by a dance contestant

MUMBAI: Actress-model Malaika Arora has been gifted a paithani saree and a nathni by the dance contestant Rutuja on the ongoing reality TV show "Indias Best Dancer".
Touched by the gesture, Malaika said: "I loved the pink colour of the Paithani sari, and also the nathni. I have never tried this typical traditional outfit before because I dont have any... but I would definitely love to. I really want to thank Rutuja and her parents for this lovely gift."
"India's Best Dancer" airs on Sony TV. It is being judged by Malaika, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor.
