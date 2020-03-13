News

When Malaika was gifted paithani sari by a dance contestant

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Mar 2020 12:18 PM

MUMBAI: Actress-model Malaika Arora has been gifted a paithani saree and a nathni by the dance contestant Rutuja on the ongoing reality TV show "Indias Best Dancer".

Touched by the gesture, Malaika said: "I loved the pink colour of the Paithani sari, and also the nathni. I have never tried this typical traditional outfit before because I dont have any... but I would definitely love to. I really want to thank Rutuja and her parents for this lovely gift."

"India's Best Dancer" airs on Sony TV. It is being judged by Malaika, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor.

