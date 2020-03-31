When Manik and Anurag went the Kabir Singh way…

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular television actors . The actor has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.

Now, there are many fan clubs on the actor’s name and these fans keep posting something or the other, thus showering their love on the actor.

Parth is known to play positive and lovable characters on the screen and the audience loves to watch him.

One of the two characters that have made Parth a superstar is Manik from Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Anurag of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Now one of his fan clubs shared a video of a breakdown scene from Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Kasautii Zindagii Kay and compared it with Kabir Singh, by putting the title track of the song as the background score.

While some fans feel Parth has played the character of Manik well, others feel it is Anurag that has smitten them.

There is no doubt that Parth is an exceptionally good actor and the fans admire his work.