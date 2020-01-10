When MasterChef Vikas Khanna met mastermind Vikas Gupta

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 witnessed lots of highs and lows till now which kept the viewers hooked to the show. The popular reality show saw a lot of wild card entries and guest celebrities whose presence added the extra dash of entertainment to the show. While some celebs visited the show for their movie promotions, some came to cheer up the contestants.

The latest celebrity guest who entered the show is popular chef Vikas Khanna. He is a well-known face in the world of culinary and everyone simply loves him for his fine personality. The ace chef entered Bigg Boss 13 and changed the whole atmosphere with his presence. Vikas also posted several stories on his Instagram account and expressed his happiness about having such a wonderful experience with the inmates. He also prepared some delicious delicacies for the contestants.

Take a look at the posts: