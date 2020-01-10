When MasterChef Vikas Khanna met mastermind Vikas Gupta

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 witnessed lots of highs and lows till now which kept the viewers hooked to the show. The popular reality show saw a lot of wild card entries and guest celebrities whose presence added the extra dash of entertainment to the show. While some celebs visited the show for their movie promotions, some came to cheer up the contestants.
The latest celebrity guest who entered the show is popular chef Vikas Khanna. He is a well-known face in the world of culinary and everyone simply loves him for his fine personality. The ace chef entered Bigg Boss 13 and changed the whole atmosphere with his presence. Vikas also posted several stories on his Instagram account and expressed his happiness about having such a wonderful experience with the inmates. He also prepared some delicious delicacies for the contestants.
Take a look at the posts:
Not just this, Vikas also met the mastermind and the former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta. The duo posed for a lovely click which is a pure delight to watch.
Take a look at their pictures:
Here are a few more pictures posted by Mr Gupta where he is all praises for the MasterChef Vikas.
View this post on Instagram
Home is not a place but a feeling. I get that #Veerji whenever I spend time with you. Feel Happy & safe #VikasKhanna #VikasGupta My #Namesake & The man who taught me Why Should Why shouldn’t ever be questioned in Creativity #thelastcolor in the #oscar #Race for the #BestPicture #biggboss13 #shehnaazgill you are the cutest even bhai agreed. ##Quaker the Food was although I only got few bites
Well, looking at the pictures, we are super excited for the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 13. Also, it will be interesting to see what surprise is in store for us with Vikas Khanna's entry in the house.
Are you excited about it? Tell us in the comment section below.
