News

When MasterChef Vikas Khanna met mastermind Vikas Gupta

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
10 Jan 2020 05:28 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 witnessed lots of highs and lows till now which kept the viewers hooked to the show. The popular reality show saw a lot of wild card entries and guest celebrities whose presence added the extra dash of entertainment to the show. While some celebs visited the show for their movie promotions, some came to cheer up the contestants.       

The latest celebrity guest who entered the show is popular chef Vikas Khanna. He is a well-known face in the world of culinary and everyone simply loves him for his fine personality. The ace chef entered Bigg Boss 13 and changed the whole atmosphere with his presence. Vikas also posted several stories on his Instagram account and expressed his happiness about having such a wonderful experience with the inmates. He also prepared some delicious delicacies for the contestants.

Take a look at the posts:

View this post onInstagram
Cooking a#MichelinStar style meal for the #BiggBoss13 contestants tonite at 10.30 pm.With @quaker_india ️ My quote for today’s episode -“Food Unites Us All” #MahiraSharma #ParasChhabra #SidharthShukla #ArtiSingh#RashamiDesai #AsimRiaz #ShehnazGill #ShefaliJariwala #MadhurimaTuli#VishalSingh

A post shared by Vikas Khanna (@vikaskhannagroup) on

Not just this, Vikas also met the mastermind and the former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta. The duo posed for a lovely click which is a pure delight to watch.

Take a look at their pictures:

Here are a few more pictures posted by Mr Gupta where he is all praises for the MasterChef Vikas.

Well, looking at the pictures, we are super excited for the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 13. Also, it will be interesting to see what surprise is in store for us with Vikas Khanna's entry in the house.

Are you excited about it? Tell us in the comment section below.

Tags > Colors, Bigg Boss 13, MasterChef Vikas Khanna, Vikas Gupta, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Screening of Netflix’s Jamtara-Sabka Number Ayega

Screening of Netflix’s Jamtara-Sabka Number Ayega
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days