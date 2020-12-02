When Miesha Iyer LASHED OUT at Ashish Bhatia in MTV Splitsvilla X2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an exciting update from the world of television.

Well, soon Roadies will end and after a small breather, the channel will bounce with the thirteenth season of its popular dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla X3. (Read here: MTV Splitsvilla X3 might also have GAY and LESBIAN couples)

The twelfth season of Splitsvilla was filled with drama, entertainment, and controversies. The makers are planning to bring the show with a bigger and a better perspective.

Ahead of Splitsvilla X3, TellyChakkar.com brings to you a throwback from the twelfth season of the show wherein two of the best friends indulged in a brawl.

Since the beginning of MTV Splitsvilla X2, Miesha Iyer and Ashish Bhatia were the ‘chosen-ones’ and had an upper hand over all the other contestants. They had many powers which enabled them to even evict contestants of their choice.

While the duo was extremely compatible, there came a point wherein they had a major show-down. Miesha and Ashish had the opportunity to throw their counterparts and arch rivals Hridya and Loka from the show. However, Ashish preferred not doing so. Later, Miesha lost her cool. During her discussion with friend Bhavya Singh, Miesha shared that Ashish only does what he wants and doesn’t listen to her because of which they have to face the consequences.

Have a look at the video:

