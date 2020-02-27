When Mohit Malik made Akriti Sharma his Valentine

MUMBAI: Mohit Malik is a television actor who is well known for essaying the role of Bharat in Banoo Mai Teri Dulhan, Samrat Singh Rathore in Doli Armaano Ki, and Sikander Singh Gill in the show Kulfi Kumar Bajewala.

Meanwhile, Akriti Sharma aka Kulfi is a child actress. Akriti was born in Haryana, India. She made her debut with Star Plus show Kulfi Kumar Bajewala playing the lead character and is famously known ‘Kulfi’.

There are rumours that Akriti had to learn songs for every episode, but undoubtedly, she killed it and won audience hearts.

People are in love with the father-daughter relationship of Kulfi and Sikander. Initially in the show they weren’t aware of each other's existence, but destiny somehow brought them together.

We came across a cute picture of Akriti and Mohit, where Mohit is seen giving a rose to Akriti. No words will do justice to this picture. It is just exquisite! The smile on Kulfi’s face is just splendid.

Have a look.

