When Moshin Khan and Shivangi shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan

Fans share a lovely photo of Moshin and Shivangi with the Bollywood Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Mar 2020 04:41 PM

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan make a wonderful pair on screen and they share great chemistry off-screen also. Although there is a buzz that the two are dating, the rumoured couple hasn’t confirmed their relationship. Both of them are loved by the audience and have a massive fan following.

The characters that they essay of Kartik and Naira have become household names.

They have a massive fan following and the fans keep showering them with lots of love and support. Now one of their fans shared a picture of the duo with the Badshah of Bollywood.

A lesser-known fact is that Moshin is a huge SRK fan and it was a dream come true moment to work with him, the fans captioned the photo with SRK’s most famous dialogue from Om Shanti OM of the universe wanting you to get everything.

Well, there is no doubt about Shivangi and Moshin are one of the most loved couples of Televisions.

