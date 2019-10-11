News

When Mr. Bajaj and Komolika came FACE TO FACE

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Oct 2019 06:16 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Kasauti Zindagi Kay has gained immense popularity.

Whether it is the on-screen tracks or the off-screen bonding between the actors, the show has managed to keep the spark alive.

There was a lot of buzz regarding the new Komolika in show after Hina Khan quit.

The news of Aamna Sharif being roped in as Komolika came as a pleasant surprise for many.

At a recent party thrown by Ekta Kapoor, the entire Kasauti gang turned up.

It was at this event that ex-Komolika Hina Khan met Mr. Bajaj aka Karan Singh Grover. Hina was her chirpiest best and clicked pictures with everyone, including KSG.

In one of the pictures, Hina gave full on tashan to Mr. Bajaj. She also used a hashtag #NotKomolikaAnymore for another.

Have a look at the picture.



What are your views on Hina’s equation with the cast members of KZK?

Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
Tags > Star Plus, Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover, Mr.Bajaj, Komolika, New Komolika, Aamna Sharif, Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Prerna, Anurag, Ekta Kapoor bash,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Dancer No. 1 contestants go for Mumbai Darshan

Dancer No. 1 contestants go for Mumbai Darshan
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Naura
Naura
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Vipul Roy
Vipul Roy
Sanjit Bedi
Sanjit Bedi
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
John Abraham
John Abraham
Sarah-Jane Dias
Sarah-Jane Dias
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra

past seven days