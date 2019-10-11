When Mr. Bajaj and Komolika came FACE TO FACE

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Kasauti Zindagi Kay has gained immense popularity.



Whether it is the on-screen tracks or the off-screen bonding between the actors, the show has managed to keep the spark alive.



There was a lot of buzz regarding the new Komolika in show after Hina Khan quit.



The news of Aamna Sharif being roped in as Komolika came as a pleasant surprise for many.



At a recent party thrown by Ekta Kapoor, the entire Kasauti gang turned up.



It was at this event that ex-Komolika Hina Khan met Mr. Bajaj aka Karan Singh Grover. Hina was her chirpiest best and clicked pictures with everyone, including KSG.



In one of the pictures, Hina gave full on tashan to Mr. Bajaj. She also used a hashtag #NotKomolikaAnymore for another.



Have a look at the picture.





What are your views on Hina’s equation with the cast members of KZK?Hit the comments section below.Stay tuned to this space for more updates.