When Nakuul Mehta shared the stage with Madhuri Dixit

MUMBAI: Popular television actor Nakuul Mehta has carved a place for himself in the entertainment industry. The actor also enjoys a massive fan following.

Nakuul rose to fame with his acting in Star Plus's Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. He later entertained the audience with his performance in Ishqbaaaz and its spin-off, Dil Boley Oberoi.

The actor is an active social media user, and via this platform, he connects with his fans and followers. He regularly treats them with his photographs and updates his fans to what he is up to.

Now every actor has a favourite movie star, with whom they wish to share the screen or stage with and Nakuul Mehta is no different the actor is a admire of Madhuri Dixit work and a huge fan.

And the actor finally got an opportunity he got to do a small dance step along with the diva of Bollywood.

Both the actors did a step on the song Main Shyar hai from the movie Saajna, one of Madhuri Dixit’s massive hit movies.

The fans have got excited seeing the two perform, and the wish to see them on the big screen together.

Well, Nakuul got his dream come true, and that happens with sheer hard work and dedication.

