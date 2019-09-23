When Niti Taylor and Avneet Kaur CHALLENGED each other

MUMBAI: Apart from dealing with everyday pressure at their respective shoots, actors also have to be presentable in public.



It has always been a big no-no for them to repeat or copy clothes. Although the scenario is now changing, and repeating clothes is not considered a big deal.



We spotted two of the leading ladies of television wearing similar outfits and couldn’t stop ourselves from comparing them.



See the picture below.

Both Niti and Avneet wore a mustard-coloured crop top and a skirt with floral print.Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga actress Avneet Kaur accessorized the outfit with big round earrings and kept the makeup subtle, which made her look simply gorgeous.Niti, who rose to fame with Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan, kept her hair open with minimal make-up and no accessories. She too looked beautiful.Well, we can't decide who amongst the two young ladies looked better.Take your pick and comment below.Stay tuned to this space for more updates.