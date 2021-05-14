When Pandya Store fame Kanwar Dhillon-Alice Kaushik can't stop being Shiva and Raavi off-screen; WATCH VIDEO

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Pandya Store has become everyone's favourite in no time.

Pandya Store has been constantly witnessing some interesting twists and turns in the story leaving the viewers hooked on the show.

After Dev-Rishita and Shiva-Raavi's wedding, things have changed in the Pandya family.

It was earlier seen that Raavi gets impressed with Shiva's gentleman look while their fight continues as usual.

ALSO READ: Pandya Store: Shiva's drastic lie puzzles Raavi over Krish's identity crisis

On the other side, Gautam informs Rishita about Raavi and Shiva's sacrifice due to which Dev and Rishita were able to get married.

However, Rishita is much adamant as she wants to have a nuclear family with Dev.

While the viewers are witnessing some cute moments between Raavi and Shiva, their fights are never-ending.

The cute nok-jhok of the duo is the major highlight of the show.

We have seen how Shiva never leaves a chance to tease Raavi and trouble her all the time.

A video is now doing the rounds of social media, where we can see how Shiva and Raavi continue with their fight post pack up as well.

Take a look:

While Kanwar Dhillon aka Shiva calls Raavi aka Alice Kaushik ugly, the latter calls him dirty mind.

The duo seems to have deeply got into the skin of their characters and continue to behave like this off-screen as well.

What's your take on Shiva and Raavi aka Shivi's hit pair in Pandya Store? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Pandya Store: Raavi gets a SIGN that she will find happiness in Shiva