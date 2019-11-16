When Param from Choti Sardarni became the captain of the ship

MUMBAI: Param as a character as became a household name, and the show is topping the TRP ratings. Now as we know the ongoing track of the show is focusing on the trip of Meher and Sarabjit as they leave for their honeymoon where Param also joins them surprisingly. However, we are sure many will be unaware that the cute Param in real life is a girl and not a boy.



Kevina Tak rose to fame with her performance as Param in the show, she has also worked with the superstar Salman Khan in Bharat and soon will be seen during the weekend ka var episode once again with the mega superstar.



Now we came across a video on one of the fan pages of Choti Sardarni, where little Param as became the captain of the ship. In the video the little lad as said that though he is essaying the role of Param today he is going to ride the ship and he is the captain and he further says not to disturb him in the video.



Well this recent video of Param is filled with a lot of love and cuteness and we are sure that the video will bring a smile to all the fans !



Check out the adorable video below :