When Param made everyone dance to his tunes in Chhoti Sardarrni

MUMBAI: Colors' popular series Chhoti Sardarrni has been entertaining the viewers ever since its first episode. The show's story took various twists and turns which intrigued the viewers. Also, Avinesh Rekhi and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's soft romance has been well-received by the audiences.

Apart from the amazing storyline and wonderful jodi of Meher and Sarabjit, there's one more reason behind the Chhoti Sardarrni's popularity and it's child artist Kevina Tak who plays the role of Param and son of Meher and Sarabjit.

The cute little artist plays a major role in the show and everyone loves how he lights up the screen with his presence. While we have always seen many BTS pictures and videos where the show's star cast showers all the love to this cutie, in the latest video shared by Kevina on her official Instagram account, we can see how she is showing some amazing swag to the entire star cast of the show.

Looking by the video, it seems, a sequence is being shot where Param will be seen dancing.

We can see how Param dons a cool look with sunglasses and dances on 'Kala Chashma'. Looking Param dancing, everyone cheers for him and dances along with him.

Take a look at the video:

What do you have to say about Param's swag in the video? Tell us in the comments.