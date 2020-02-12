News

When Paras Chhabra’s mother hugged Mahira Sharma...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Feb 2020 05:59 PM

MUMBAI: Paras and Mahira grabbed the headlines as the audience’s had questioned their relationship many a time. Their friendship was questioned because Paras was already in a committed relationship with Akansha outside and he hadn’t broken up with her, and that was one of the main reasons why Mahira and Paras' friendship was questioned.

On the other hand, Paras used to keep kissing Mahira, and the two got very close to each other. Whenever during the weekend end ka vaar episode any guests came Paras was taunted for his actions.

Now we came across a video where Paras' mom hug Mahira and says everything is fine and not to worry.

In the video, we can see how Mahira is crying as his mom had told Paras to play alone in the game when she had entered the house.

To which Siddarth tells Paras' mother that she wanted to take blessings by touching the feet, but then she says that in their the community they don’t touch the feet and take blessings and then she gives a tight hug to Mahira.  The hug did mend things between the two.

There is no doubt that once Paras is out he will have to face many questions regarding his relationship and his friendship with Mahira.

It will be interesting to see if Mahira and Paras will be able to sustain their friendship outside the house also.

Check out the video below :

