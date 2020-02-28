When Paritosh Tripathi LIFTED Reyhna Malhotra

MUMBAI: Actors Paritosh Tripathi and Rithvik Dhanjani, who entertained all with their hosting skills and camaraderie in dance reality show Super Dancer, are teaming up again for another show.

As reported by us, the duo has now joined hands to host Zee TV’s special show titled "Salaam-E-Ishq".

We hear that Rithvik and Paritosh make three Zee TV’s lead couples do paper dance game. Even, Rithvik and Paritosh try to do the dance that’s when Reyhna Malhotra, who is part of Manmohini, tells Paritosh that she would like to do the paper dance with him. Later, Paritosh lifts Reyhna in his arms and both manage to play the game well.

Along with Zee TV actors, popular stars namely Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Krystle Dsouza, Prince Narula, Yuvika Choudhary will also be part of the celebration.

Viewers can look forward to watching Salaam-E-Ishq on 29 February at 6.30pm.