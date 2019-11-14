When Parth Samthaan’s romance with Niti Taylor was compared to Tom and Jerry

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor rose to fame with their performances in the serial Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Their characters Manik and Nandini became very popular and were loved by one and all. The duo became a household name and have a massive fan following.



Their fans are eager to watch them back on screen. Every actor has their fan clubs, and their fans go to great lengths to make them feel special.



Parth and Niti fans have made a special video of the two, where you can see them from a scene in a serial where Parth is romancing Niti. They have compared them to the most famous cartoon show Tom and Jerry.



Check out the video below.