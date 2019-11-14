News

When Parth Samthaan’s romance with Niti Taylor was compared to Tom and Jerry

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Nov 2019 05:39 PM

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor rose to fame with their performances in the serial Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Their characters Manik and Nandini became very popular and were loved by one and all. The duo became a household name and have a massive fan following. 

Their fans are eager to watch them back on screen. Every actor has their fan clubs, and their fans go to great lengths to make them feel special.   

Parth and Niti fans have made a special video of the two, where you can see them from a scene in a serial where Parth is romancing Niti. They have compared them to the most famous cartoon show Tom and Jerry. 

Check out the video below.

Tags > Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor, Tom, Jerry, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson
Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan
Shaminn
Shaminn
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Faisal Razak Khan
Faisal Razak Khan
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Jeetendra
Jeetendra

past seven days