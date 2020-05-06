When Parth Samthaan was stuck between Hina and Erica

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the popular faces of the small screen who has come a long way in his career. The actor has been in the showbiz world for quite some time now and made a name for himself.

Parth is of the most handsome and charming actors of the small screen whose chocolate boy looks are to die for. The actor surely knows how to make everyone go weak on their knees, for his handsome looks by sharing amazing pictures on his Instagram handle.

The actor’s chemistry with his co-star Erica off-screen and on-screen has grabbed the headlines; the duo has been rumoured to be in a relationship but they have never denied or confirmed it.

One of the main reasons why Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a huge success is because of the actors who share a good bond off-screen and that why the performance looks so real on the screen.

Parth has a massive fan following and now one of the fan clubs shared a #throwback photo where Parth seems to be stuck between Komolika and Prerna.

The photo is taken from behind the scene when Hina Khan was a part of the show. In the photo, you can see how the two actresses are posing beside Parth and he doesn’t know how to react but his expression is priceless.

Well, there is no doubt that Parth has a great friendship bond with both Hina and Erica off-screen.

Whom do you think Parth makes a better pair with Hina or Erica?

Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com.