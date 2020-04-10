When Parth-Shubhaavi left everyone teary-eyed on the sets of Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 is one of the popular shows of the small screen. The daily has been entertaining the viewers ever since its beginning. The show provided a wholesome of entertainment to the audiences with its intriguing plot.

We all know how the show's star cast has kept the fans updated about the various happenings in the show. Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Pooja Banerjee and Sahil Anand, Shubhaavi Choksey among others always share fun pictures and videos from the set.

Shubhaavi plays Mohini Basu and mother of Anurag and fans love this on-screen mother-son jodi.

Recently, when Shubhaavi was asked about her favourite scene from the show, the actress revealed that it has been the one when Anurag was given a death sentence.

Describing the scene, Shubhaavi said that she and Parth decided to do this scene in one shot. The duo didn't even rehearse the scene. Parth and Shubhaavi listened to Taare Zameen Par song 'Maa' and then gave a shot without using any glycerine.

The entire unit was left in tears seeing Parth and SHubhaavi delivering such an emotional scene in the most beautiful way.

Shubhaavi further revealed how everyone on the set couldn't stop praising both of them for this scene.

Well, we really think Shubhaavi and Parth perfectly nailed the shot.

