When Parth told Niti that he can’t let her go...

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor rose to fame with their performances in the serial Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Their characters Manik and Nandini became very popular and were loved by one and all. The duo became household names and have a massive fan following.

Their fans are eager to watch them back on screen. Every actor has their fan clubs, and their fans go to great lengths to make them feel special.

Now one of their fan clubs shared a video from the serial Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan where Parth’s character (Manik) tells Niti’s character (Nandini) that he can’t let her go as he truly loves her.

Well, the video will take the fans on a nostalgic mode and will want you to get back Parth and Niti on screen.

There is no doubt that Parth and Niti are exceptionally good actors and their chemistry sets the screen on fire, the two have a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.

The video will want you to see more of Parth and Niti on screen and will wish that they do collaborate soon.

On the work front Parth these days is busy shooting for Kasuttii whereas Niti seems to be on a break, and will resume work soon.

Check out the video below :