When Pearl V Puri became the don of television

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Dec 2019 07:53 PM

MUMBAI: Pearl V Puri is an Indian television actor known for his portrayal of Mahir Sehgal in Naagin 3. Pearl is also a good singer. He recently released a song called Peerh Meri, which also features his Naagin 3 co-star Anita Hassanandani.

Pearl wants to be recognized as a singer and an actor.

The Punjabi romantic track has been composed, written and sung by Pearl. It was highly appreciated and loved by the audience and recently it crossed 10 million views.

Fans have shared a post in which Pearl stepped into the shoes of Big B aka Amitabh Bachchan. Pearl has given a tribute to AB by performing on Khaike Paan Banaras. As we can see, Pearl had also tied red ghamcha on his forehead.

Have a look.

